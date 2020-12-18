S.C. health officials release update on state of COVID-19 vaccine, distribution

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) updated the public about where the state stands on the COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution Friday.
This week alone, S.C.’s health agency says 7,000 healthcare workers have already been vaccinated. The state expects to receive its next set of vaccines as early as Tuesday.
DHEC expects 200,000-300,000 vials of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of the month, with Pfizer’s vaccine continuing to go to healthcare facilities to give healthcare workers the first dose.
DHEC’s interim public health director Brannon Traxler says the second dose is being stored by federal agencies for the three-week mark. She says the federal agencies are storing enough to give every healthcare worker a second dose.
Traxler says the Moderna vaccines emergency use authorization could be coming as early as Friday - but definitely within the next week. These vaccines will go to S.C. nursing homes to vaccinate staff and residents.
The reasoning, officials say, is that COVID-19 has run rampant through nursing homes, so the state wants to stop this. They also say it’s logistical.
Immunization Director Steven White says nursing homes are better prepared to store the Moderna vaccine and it’s easier to administer than Pfizer’s. The director says Pfizer’s vaccine requires whoever is administering it to dilute the vaccine in a solvent. He says Moderna’s does not need that.
Traxler expects those in the state the week of December 28.
DHEC is also putting together a COVID-19 vaccination database like the one about testing. Traxler says this will track how much of the population has been vaccinated.
