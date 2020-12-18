Rain chances for Sunday, with a First Alert for Christmas Eve Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will start off the weekend dry and chilly, yet rain develops by Sunday. Monday through Wednesday look dry and cool. A First Alert has been issued for Christmas Eve Thursday, as more widespread rain returns, with colder temperatures by Christmas Day Friday.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with overnight low temperatures in the 20s. After a frosty Saturday morning, skies will remain mostly sunny through the day, with afternoon high temperatures around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
Scattered rain showers develop by Sunday morning, with spotty rain into the afternoon. Sunday will be chilly, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.
A stray shower may linger into early Monday, yet dry weather returns for early next week. Monday through Wednesday will feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
A First Alert has been issued for Christmas Eve Thursday, with widespread rain developing, and snow possible in the NC mountains. A strong cold front will move across the Carolinas on Christmas Eve, with rain to start, and possibly a rain-snow mix to snow to end Christmas Eve night. High temperatures look to be in the mid-50s for the piedmont, with mid-40s for the mountains.
Temperatures will quickly plunge after the strong cold front moves through on Thursday, with colder and drier conditions expected for Christmas Day Friday. Friday high temperatures look to range from the 40s in the piedmont, to 30s in the mountains. The NC mountains have the best chance for seeing a white Christmas, yet it is a forecast we will be watching closely through the week.
Enjoy the sunshine for Saturday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
