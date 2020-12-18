Nonprofit turns thousands into millions of dollars in medical bill relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the nonprofit, RIP Medical Debt, about 1 in 3 Americans are in medical debt. Each day, about 79 million people must choose between paying those medical bills or paying for necessities like food and shelter.
Catassia Lightner says her mom has been in medical debt since a 2012 visit to the emergency room.
“She has been clean or sober for 11 years, so a lot of her medical, chronic issues are from her past,” Lightner explained.
Over the summer, Lightner received a letter in the mail stating her mom was absolved of the nearly $3,500 she owed to collections.
“She said ‘for me?’,” Lightner said. “And I said, ‘well, I don’t know I think it’s a scam.”
It wasn’t a scam, but many people who receive letters like this one think so.
“That’s really our biggest problem. Getting people to believe us. This is real,” Executive Director of RIP Medical Debt, Allison Sesso said.
Sesso says RIP Medical Debt uses community donations to purchase medical debt that has been sent to collections but is unlikely to be paid back.
“There’s these high medical debts that people can’t pay. When hospitals or a physician’s office goes and tries to sell that debt to the debt market, it doesn’t have much value. Because the chances of you collecting on someone’s bill who doesn’t have much money and is unable to pay, is very low,” Sesso explained.
The nonprofit buys debts in bulk for a cheaper price. In some cases, that’s pennies on the dollar. That why a community donation, like the one Transformation Church in Indian Land made back in February, makes such a big difference.
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the church donated $40,000 to RIP Medical Debt. With that donation, RIP Medical Debt absolved more than $4 million in medical debt for people in York County, Lancaster County, and Chester County.
Sesso says many people who RIP Medical Debt helps, have an income within 200 percent of the poverty line. Sometimes, the relief is enough to keep them from falling into poverty.
“She said it’s nothing but a blessing from God. And she is so thankful and grateful,” Lightner said about her mother’s reaction to the medical bill relief.
“It’s no one’s fault, you can’t help it if you get cancer. Or you can’t help it if you get in an accident and need healthcare. So, it’s really something that needs to be fixed in our country. And it really resonates with different Americans about the struggle to pay for medical care,” Sesso said.
