Molly’s Kids: Taylor Conley has leukemia

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Taylor Conley is from Hickory. She was a female football player at Burke County High School for three years, interned in the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, is a lieutenant in the youth Explorer’s Club in Caldwell County, and now, at 20-years-old, is studying criminal justice at Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton.
Her diagnosis of leukemia came out of nowhere.
In mid October, her mom, Regina, took Taylor to the ER for what they believed was an appendix problem. Taylor had pain in her right side. When they got to the hospital, doctors found Taylor’s blood counts were really low and her white blood cells were all over the place.
“We went in around 4pm on October 22nd for an issue not all that rare,” Regina said. “But at 9pm we were suddenly told Taylor had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Cancer. They were trying to send her to a children’s hospital in Nashville, but eventually sent her to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.”
Regina says they’re taking things one day at a time. She and her husband Doug, Taylor’s dad, are remaining positive.
“She has good days and bad days,” Regina said. “I know she’s trying to stay strong because she is a very tough person, but we also know it bothers her. But, it’d bother anyone. She has chemo four out of the five weekdays and we go to Charlotte on Tuesdays for added treatments. We’ll be there this coming Tuesday again.”
I asked Regina how she, as mom, was doing.
“Ohhhhh…” she chuckled softly. “I’m not sure if I know whether I’m coming or going. I still haven’t really wrapped my head around it you, know. But we are getting through and my daughter is quite amazing.”
Taylor is currently taking a semester off of college. She is living at home as she gets through her journey.
“We want to thank all the nurses on the fourth tower in CMC,” Regina said. “They are so good to us and make us feel okay. We read these #MollysKids stories and wanted people to know that pediatric cancer can also hit a 20-year-old. We’re proud of our daughter. but it’s not easy. No family who has a child with cancer would say any of it is ever easy.”
Welcome to #MollysKids, Taylor. Please keep us updated and more importantly, please know know you have lots of support.
-Molly
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.