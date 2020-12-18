Local nonprofits seeking extra donations ahead of holidays

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - When it comes to helping the less fortunate there will always be demand and between the pandemic coupled with the holidays - it’s skyrocketing and some nonprofits need more help now to increase their supply.
Felicia Pollard is preparing for her second annual holiday giveaway with her non profit P&P Foundation for Change.
She’s planning to deliver food and toys to 10 families and 100 blankets to people in Tent City ‚but she’s run into a problem.
“With the pandemic it pretty much kind of stopped us from getting out here trying to ask for sponsorships to support these families,” Pollard said.
If you’re driving around Cabarrus County you might have seen the hard made wooden boxes with the banner “Blessing Boxes,” they’re full of canned goods and other non perishable foods
“At any time anyone can go to any of the seven boxes and do exactly what that says, take what they need, no questions asked,” Kluge said.
Since her first box, she’s added six more across the county and has officially become a registered non-profit.
“Everything we get comes from the generosity of our community and that’s in the form of mainly items that go in the box,” Kluge said.
Kluge said they’ve had plenty of churches, youth groups, schools and others deliver donations but said hunger is an even greater challenge.
“With the pandemic starting earlier this year it probably tripled the amount of food we were going through,” Kluge said.
Despite the challenges she’s faced this year, Pollard says she’s grateful for whatever she can get to help those who need it most.
“We have a team that’s ready to get out and help these families and I know with the support of the community right now these families will be blessed,” Pollard said.
To donate towards the P&P Foundation for Change efforts you can call 980-223-0873 or send an email to felicialpollard@gmail.com
You can also deliver canned goods, toys, or blankets to Buzzworthy Barbershop in Concord.
1CAN will also be having it’s first annul holiday meal giveaway at each of their seven Blessing Boxes on Saturday Dec. 19.
To donate to any of the Blessing Boxes, call 843-330-0523 or email cabcoblessingboxes@gmail.com
Below are the seven locations where you can get items for your home or donate.
- Fire Station #5 - Pitt School Road in Concord
- Fire Station #4 - Route 601 in Concord
- ZMax Dragway - At the entrance to Camping Cabin in Concord
- One Life Church - 1030 Central Dr. NW in Concord
- Rotary Square in Downtown Concord
- Cabarrus Health Alliance in Kannapolis
- Kannapolis Fire Station #1 - 300 Firehouse Dr.
