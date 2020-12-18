Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route

By WKYT staff | December 18, 2020 at 2:01 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 2:01 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A local mail carrier had an unusual encounter the other day.

Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things over the years, but this one takes the cake:

Saw this on my mail route today. There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe. 😂

Posted by Tim Smith on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Smith jokingly said in a Facebook post, “There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe.”

Smith says the dog is actually very friendly and he often sees him carrying around sticks.

