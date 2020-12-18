Gastonia woman claims she’s being ejected by her wheelchair

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman with multiple health concerns says her wheelchair is “an accident waiting to happen.”
According to the woman, without notice, she has been ejected from her wheelchair, landing on the ground. After calling the manufacturer and getting no help, she contacted WBTV.
Crystal Lawson’s Numotion wheelchair is her lifeline. But right now, Lawson says the chair is defective and she is afraid to even sit in it.
“I don’t know the man’s name, but one of the people who works at Numotion had condemned it unsafe,” said Lawson.
Lawson said it happened in seconds. One minute she was in her wheelchair, seconds later, she was suddenly ejected.
It’s happened three times in the past year on June 21, Oct. 31 and Nov. 23. She showed us pictures of the bruises on her face after crashing to the floor.
“It just automatically stops; it shuts off automatically and it slings me forward and I fall out.”
Lawson says a representative from Numotion came out to her home in August, October, and December to assess the problems. Lawson claims the technician told her there definitely was something wrong with the seat and the joystick. In the interim, Numotion provided two other loaner wheelchairs.
“They gave me two wheelchairs - one was too little - it flipped me out every time I went down the ramp. The other one was kind of big and it was hard on me, you know, trying to maneuver around.”
Lawson says Numotion told her they would be out to fix the problems, but so far, nothing has been done to fix the problem with her joystick.
“My husband has been on the phone with them trying to get something done. I’ve been on the phone with them, it’s like they’re neglecting me.”
WBTV contacted Numotion. In a statement they indicated:
“We cannot comment further on the claims that Ms. Lawson is making. However, we have and will continue to work with Ms. Lawson in an effort to try and resolve any and all of her issues.”
Right after WBTV’s call to Numotion, another technician did come out to fix the joystick on her chair.
According to Lawson, the tech indicated that four pins were missing from the chair. Lawson is still waiting for the repair.
“It feels like I’ve been neglected and unheard.”
Lawson said Numotion has set up a time to meet to discuss the next steps for the wheelchair.
