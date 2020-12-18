Friday’s mild temperatures take deep plunge into Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even with the return bright skies this afternoon, high temperatures will only manage to reach the upper 40s as northerly breezes push cooler air into the WBTV viewing area.
The real temperature gut-punch comes overnight into Saturday morning when temperatures drop into 20s from the Mountains to the Piedmont. But temperatures don’t stay down for long, expect highs to top near 50° by Saturday afternoon under mix of sun and clouds.
Cloud coverage will increase Saturday evening into Sunday morning as relatively weak cold front moves east into the Carolinas. In the Mountains, a wintry mix with isolated pockets of freezing rain may produce slick spots on some roads first thing Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, scattered rain showers will trek across the Foothills and the Piedmont before midnight and midday Sunday. Highs will return to the 50s Sunday afternoon before another batch of moisture attempts to move in from the south giving way to another uptick in rain chances Sunday night into Monday - mainly south of I-85.
Temperatures will take off after Monday’s early round of showers moves out. In fact, highs are expected to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure makes a comeback. Thursday, Christmas Eve, will deliver the Carolinas a bit of a reality-check as another albeit more vigorous cold front blazes through the area bringing rain to Charlotte Metro area and surrounding neighborhoods, and snow showers to the higher elevations.
A few flurries may linger into Christmas Day across the Mountains, but the prospects of a ‘White Christmas’ are bleak for the Piedmont. But with 7 days to go until Christmas Friday a lot can change in terms of the forecast...
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
