Charlotte FC trades for former Charlotte 49er, midfielder Brandt Bronico on his wedding day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club has traded to acquire former Charlotte 49er soccer player and four-year MLS player Brandt Bronico on his wedding day.
“Charlotte FC! Can’t express how excited I am to be joining you guys. Charlotte is a city that means so much to me. Where I played college soccer, where I met my future wife and North Carolina being a home state for me - I mean it just means the world for me,” Bronico said in a video message on Twtiter.
Charlotte FC acquired the experienced MLS midfielder in a trade with the Chicago Fire. In addition, Charlotte FC will receive Chicago’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for Charlotte’s 2022 fourth-round pick.
Bronico joins Charlotte FC after four seasons (2017-20) with the Chicago Fire. A fan favorite in Chicago, Bronico made 66 appearances, including 40 starts, notching two goals and eight assists in his four seasons with the Fire. Bronico joined Chicago as a third-round choice (47th overall) in the 2017 SuperDraft.
Bronico played college soccer for the Charlotte 49ers from 2013-16, scoring 25 goals and adding 23 assists.
As a senior in 2016, Bronico was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and second-team All-America after scoring nine goals, including four game-winners.
A native of High Point, North Carolina Bronico played on youth teams for NC Fusion and Carolina Dynamo under current Charlotte FC Technical Director Marc Nicholls.
