18-year-old charged for shooting death of other teen in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged an 18-year-old for the shooting death of another teen in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD detectives charged 18-year-old Deontae Eddings for the death of 17-year-old Sharrieff Jones.
The incident happened on Red Bud Circle. Police say Jones was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Eddings as a suspect in this case and warrants were issued for his arrest.
On Dec. 18, the CMPD arrested Eddings. Following an interview, Eddings was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree murder.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
