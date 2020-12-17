Vaccinations underway at Caldwell County hospital as emergency department has COVID-19 cluster

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Frontline healthcare workers at UNC Healthcare Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir began to be vaccinated on Wednesday just as officials identified a cluster of coronavirus cases in the Emergency Department there.
Five staffers tested positive for coronavirus and are doing well, said officials.
All CDC guidelines to deal with the situation are being followed, said Heather Foss, Director of Quality, Risk Management and Performance Improvement.
The outbreak, said Foss, is an indicator of why frontline healthcare workers are first in line to get the vaccine.
Their jobs are critical in fighting the pandemic.
Supplies of Pfizer vaccine arrived at the hospital earlier this week and vaccinations have been underway since.
“We do believe the vaccine is part of the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Foss.
With the Moderna vaccine moving through the approval process in Washington, Foss thinks there will be shipments of that to Caldwell County soon.
The Health Department will likely get the Moderna supplies first, but Foss believed the hospital will get some too in the coming weeks.
As supplies of vaccine come in, vaccinations will be ramped up.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.