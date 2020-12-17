UNC Charlotte reports off-campus COVID-19 cluster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte confirmed an off-campus coronavirus cluster.
The cluster involves five students in a private residence, according to the school. It was confirmed through the school’s Niner Health Check, testing and contact tracing protocols.
The students are isolating off campus and getting proper medical care, the university said.
The school is working with the county to ensure close contacts are notified.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five people with illness onsets or initial positive tests within a 2-week period.
