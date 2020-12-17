Salisbury Police investigating two robberies

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police have made an arrest related to two robberies Thursday morning.
The first took place just around 9:34 a.m. at the Carolina Farm Bureau Credit Union on Statesville Boulevard.
Police say a male, later identified as Christopher Donelle Pharr, snatched an employee’s purse. A second employee chased Pharr, got the purse back, and reported Pharr’s vehicle description.
A short time later, another robbery was reported at Marlow’s Bar-B-Q & Seafood, also off Statesville Boulevard. Police say there, he robbed the cashier of an undisclosed sum of money. He then fled on foot.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office found his vehicle around 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Stop and Go off of West Cemetery St.
He fled from the deputy and was arrested after a brief chase.
Pharr is in custody and charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.