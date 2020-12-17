Rowan County: Low speed chase leads to arrest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been arrested after the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect led them on a low speed chase.
Deputies say they tried to pull Charles Dennis Turner, III over for a traffic stop, but he refused and led them on a low speed chase for about four miles, eventually stopping near 2270 Glover Road.
During that time, he allegedly threw multiple items out the window of his car that were later found to be 327 suboxone strips and four grams of oxycodone.
Deputies found more than $14,500 in the vehicle.
Turner is being held under a $50,000 secure bond in the Rowan County Detention Center. The suspect is part of the Project Safe Neighborhood program.
