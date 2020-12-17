Rep. Alma Adams joins congresswomen to call on Biden to cancel $50,000 in federal student loan debt

“The incoming Biden-Harris Administration has the opportunity to change lives and jumpstart our economy on day one by cancelling $50,000 in student loan debt,” said Congresswoman Adams. “These loans are holding American families back from buying houses, cars, and opening small businesses. Student loan debt prevents young families from building and creating wealth that they can pass down to their children and grandchildren – a freedom that historically has been denied to Black Americans in this country. Starting on January 20, it’s up to us to rebuild the bridge to the middle class for millions of Americans. Let’s start by cancelling the debt.”