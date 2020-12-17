Rep. Alma Adams joins congresswomen to call on Biden to cancel $50,000 in federal student loan debt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) is joining Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Ilhan Omar (MN-05), and Maxine Waters (CA-43) in introducing a resolution for President-elect Joe Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in Federal student loan debt.
This would cancel debt for student loan borrowers using existing legal authority under the Higher Education Act.
The resolution, which outlines a pathway for the President-elect to use executive authority to cancel student loan debt while ensuring cancellation does not result in any tax liability for Federal student loan borrowers.
The resolution is the House companion to Senate Resolution 711, introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) earlier this year
“The incoming Biden-Harris Administration has the opportunity to change lives and jumpstart our economy on day one by cancelling $50,000 in student loan debt,” said Congresswoman Adams. “These loans are holding American families back from buying houses, cars, and opening small businesses. Student loan debt prevents young families from building and creating wealth that they can pass down to their children and grandchildren – a freedom that historically has been denied to Black Americans in this country. Starting on January 20, it’s up to us to rebuild the bridge to the middle class for millions of Americans. Let’s start by cancelling the debt.”
Specifically, the resolution:
- Recognizes the Secretary of Education’s broad administrative authority to cancel Federal student loan debt.
- Urges the President to take executive action on day one of his Administration to cancel $50,000 in Federal student loan debt per borrower using the current legal authorities already granted by Congress.
- Calls on the President to use existing authorities to prevent debt cancellation from resulting in a tax bill for borrowers.
- Encourages the President to ensure that administrative debt cancellation helps to close racial wealth gaps.
- Urges the President to extend the current payment relief on all Federal student loan payments and interest for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congresswomen Adams and Pressley have been leading the legislative fight for broad student debt cancellation.
Reps. Adams, Pressley, and Omar have led their colleagues in calling on House leadership to include student debt cancellation in any COVID relief package.
In March, Pressley and Omar introduced the Student Debt Emergency Relief Act, legislation to cancel student loan debt and shield borrowers from any involuntary payments and garnishment during the COVID-19 crisis.
Congresswoman Alma Adams represents North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District (Charlotte) and serves as Vice Chair of the House Committee on Agriculture.
Additionally, she serves on the House Financial Services Committee and the House Education & Labor Committee, where she serves as Chair of the Workforce Protections Subcommittee.
