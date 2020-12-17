Man turns self in after being deemed ‘armed and dangerous’ and wanted in Charlotte killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in to police weeks after he was deemed “armed and dangerous” as he was being sought in the October killing of a 41-year-old man in northeast Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Abel Williams Harris was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a home off Princess Street near North Graham Street on the morning of Oct. 28.
Police later identified 42-year-old Dedrick Lavon Gamble as a suspect in Harris’ killing. A murder warrant was issued for Gamble’s arrest.
Police previously said Gamble was to be considered “armed and dangerous” and that anyone who saw him or knew his whereabouts to “call 911, immediately.”
On Dec. 11, Gamble turned himself in to law enforcement custody in Sumpter, South Carolina.
Gamble has since been extradited back to North Carolina and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
