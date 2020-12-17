Little Rock AME Zion Church pastor calls $50,000 donation a ‘Miracle on 7th Street’

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Christmas came early for a local Charlotte Church. Little Rock AME Zion Church got a $50,000 donation.
Little Rock AME Zion Church Pastor Rev Dr. Dwayne Walker says he almost dropped the phone when Stephen Rosenburgh - from US Developments - told him the amount he was going to donate to the church.
US Developments acquires land, rezones it, designs a master plan, and performs all the development activities.
“We wanted to do our part,” US Developments LLC President Stephen Rosenburgh said. “To show others that even if we had a tough year, we still need to support those in our communities less fortunate that need help.”
Little Rock AME Zion is located on McDowell Street and the church owns some land on 7th Street that will be used one day for affordable housing. Walker says the donation came at the right time.
“It will further the mission $50,000 worth in terms of the fact we will be able to put it in with our capital improvements fund,” Rev. Dr. Walker said. “And that fund is used to help defray expenses for repairs that arise from time to time - sometimes we have electrical repairs. We have some heating and air conditioning repairs.
Walker said the church that has a nearly 140-year history in the Charlotte area recently found out it needed to replace a heating unit at the church.
Rosenburgh said he was impressed with what the church is doing in the community from helping be an answer to affordable housing, being the spot for free COVID-19 testing, and the compassion it shows to people who are less fortunate.
“This could not come at a better time,” Walker said. “This has been a tough year for everyone and gestures like these just give you some hope - particularly at the end of the year around Christmas time to have this happen. It’s like Miracle on 7th street - it’s a great thing.”
Rosenburgh hopes this type of giving continues with other companies giving to other churches or businesses that are on a mission to better the community.
“We are trying to make Charlotte a better place,” Rosenburgh said. “...Use this to bring other people out. We wanted to be the catalyst - wanted to be the foundation as a builder. We want this to grow.”
Rosenburgh says he gets nothing out of donating $50,000 to the church. He says his return on investment is leading others to step up in the time of need.
“It’s a large sum for us,” he said. “We are not a big company, but we just thought it was the right thing to do. It really was and to support the work that Pastor Walker has done here in this church and more importantly this community.”
Rosenburgh and Walker met in 2008 when they served on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission together. They kept in touch and Rosenburgh followed the church’s actions.
“This kind of gesture is such an encouragement,” Walker said. “It lets you know that what you are doing - is not in vain.”
