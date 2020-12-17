Freezing cold overnight, with more sunshine for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few spotty rain showers will be possible early tonight, with clearing skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will be frigid, with low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s for the mountains, to around 30 degrees for the piedmont.
Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, with chilly high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in the piedmont, to mid-30s in the mountains.
Overall, the weekend looks dry, yet a few rain showers are possible Sunday into Monday. Skies will mainly be partly cloudy this weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 50s for the piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains. A few rain showers are possible on Sunday, mainly early in the day.
Monday is the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere, with mostly cloudy skies, and a few rain showers possible. High temperatures continue a slight warming trend on Monday, with highs in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and mid-40s for the mountains.
Tuesday through Wednesday look dry, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures around 60 degrees for the piedmont, and in the upper 40s for the mountains.
Christmas Eve Thursday will feature an approaching cold front for the Carolinas, with scattered rain showers possible for the piedmont, and a rain-snow mix possible for the mountains. Thursday high temperatures look to be in the 50s. The NC mountains may have scattered snow showers Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day, as colder air moves into the region.
Enjoy the sunshine on Friday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
