Flags lowered to half-staff in Concord to honor fallen officer Jason Shuping

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord mayor ordered all American and North Carolina flags to be lowered to half-staff in the city of Concord following the death of 25-year-old Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping.
Shuping was killed in a shooting on Gateway Lane near Bruton Smith Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officers exchanged shots with the suspect, who was armed, according to officials. Another officer, identified as 23-year-old Kaleb Robinson, was injured in the shooting. Police say the suspect was killed.
Thursday, City of Concord Mayor Bill Dusch ordered flags in the city to be lowered to half-staff “beginning immediately” until sunset on the day of Shuping’s funeral services.
“Our prayers are with family, friends, and co-workers of our fallen officer. Jason Shuping tragically lost his life in the line of duty late last night protecting the community he loved,” Dusch said.
Condolences poured in for officer Shuping.
“Today we are morning the loss of a beloved family member who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty late Wednesday night. Officer Jason Shuping served the citizens of Concord and the Concord Police Department since 2019. He will truly be missed by all,” the department wrote. “We also extend our prayers of healing to Officer Kaleb Robinson, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the same incident.”
“With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer. The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the city of Concord tweeted.
“This loss is devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country,” the Concord Police Department tweeted. “Please join us by praying for all involved.”
Flowers and cards were placed outside the Concord Police Department. This is where the community is showing support for the department as they mourn the loss of the officer, who has not yet been publicly identified.
Memorials can be placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus and Spring Street.
As that memorial grew, agencies and representatives from across the Carolinas were also sharing their condolences and support for the fallen officer and the Concord Police Department.
The FBI said they were “heartbroken” about the news in a tweet and offered their condolences to their “law enforcement partner.”
Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek held a press conference Thursday morning.
“There’s no playbook for this,” Chief Gacek said. “Concord Police Department is comprised of a resilient bunch. We’re going to get through this. We’re a big family. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to affect us in different ways for different lengths of times at different levels.”
Officials say more information will be provided as soon as it is available.
