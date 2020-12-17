First Alert: Dense fog and ice concerns this morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds and fog greet us this morning and they’ll be slow to burn off as today unfolds.
On top of the fog, there may be early patches of ice on bridges and overpasses in the mountains and Foothills, as daybreak readings there are close to 32°. As for the rest of the day, clouds will dominate, and we’ll remain damp and chilly with afternoon readings only rebounding to the upper 40s.
A weak, quick-moving front will cross the region this evening with a small shower risk followed by clearing skies and overnight lows in the 20s for most neighborhoods.
Friday will feature lots of sunshine with chilly afternoon readings close to 50°.
Mixed clouds and sun are in the weekend forecast along with the start of a nice warming trend. Saturday will be dry with seasonal highs in the lower 50s, while a couple of spotty showers may flare up on Sunday as highs warm into the middle 50s.
Early Christmas week will bring mild afternoon readings close to 60° - if not better – with dry weather forecast through midweek. Christmas Eve likely brings rain and highs in the 50s with clearing skies and colder 40s my early call for Christmas Day.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
