Condolences pour in from community for Concord officer killed in line of duty

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is offering condolences Thursday morning after a Concord police officer was killed in the line of duty late Wednesday.
The shooting happened on Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Police say one Concord police officer was killed and another was injured. A suspect in the situation is also dead, according to police.
Officers exchanged shots with the suspect, who was armed, according to City Of Concord Communications. The officer hurt in the shooting suffered minor injuries.
“With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer. The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the city of Concord tweeted.
“This loss is devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country,” the Concord Police Department tweeted. “Please join us by praying for all involved.”
Charlotte Fire Communications Center expressed condolences for the Concord community.
“We stand with the @ConcordNCPolice & @ConcordNCFire during this sad time. You are in our hearts & our prayers. God Speed Officer,” Charlotte Fire Comms tweeted.
Flowers and cards were placed outside the Concord Police Department. This is where the community is showing support for the department as they mourn the loss of the officer, who has not yet been publicly identified.
Memorials can be placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus and Spring Street.
The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted, “Officer, we will NEVER forget your selfless sacrifice,” saying they are “speechless.”
Officers say more information will be provided as soon as available.
Concord’s police chief is expected to hold a press conference some time Thursday morning. This incident remains under investigation.
