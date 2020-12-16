9-year-old injured as shots fired into houses, vehicles in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old girl was shot in the hip while inside her house Wednesday in northwest Charlotte, according to police.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the shooting happened in the 900 block of Davenport Street.
Police say the gunfire came from outside of the home. Other homes and multiple cars were also sprayed by bullets.
Three possible suspects or persons of interest are in custody and being taken to CMPD headquarters to be interviewed.
CMPD credits the fast capture of these suspected shooters to people in the neighborhood who were able to identify them.
The girl was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with information about the shooting is told to call 911 or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.