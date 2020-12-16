With holiday parties off the table, local businesses look to adapt with changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the countdown is on to the Christmas holiday, local businesses have had to think outside the box.
In a normal year, this week would have been filled with traditional holiday gatherings. Companies would have packed businesses to celebrate the holiday season. With the pandemic, those are off the table and businesses are figuring out how to make up the lost revenue.
“It’s a little heartbreaking. It is very not much the picture of the holidays in the studio,” said Jeanette Weisner, owner of Wine & Design.
COVID-19 has become the real-life Grinch this holiday season.
“It is a sad picture, especially for the last two weeks. We’re really feeling the pinch of COVID-19 here in the studio. We’re trying to hold on and keep looking forward,” Weisner said.
According to a survey by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., just 23 percent of companies say they are planning a year-end celebration. That is a big drop from 76 percent last year. The survey also says 74 percent of celebrations this year will be virtual.
Wine and Design has adapted to the virtual world, using Zoom to host virtual parties and allowing customers to pick up paint kits filled with everything they need to paint.
“It allows us to act without guests. They can show us the painting, they can ask about specific brush strokes, we can check in with them, more importantly they can chat with each other, toast with each other,” Weisner said.
Restaurants are also feeling the effect with no holiday parties on the menu.
“That’s not happening this year. We haven’t had any yet. I know last year, we had like three or four here...bunch of office parks around here and I’d do catering parties and set up in the office but so far, I’ve had a couple but nothing major,” said Pete Politis, part owner at Old Pineville Premium Pub.
They’re hoping gift cards and food catering options will still have businesses calling for their service.
“We used to have holiday get-together. Being a bar, that’s when people usually congregate before they go out or they would stay here and eat. But we’re just not getting that much business than what we used to be again,” he added.
