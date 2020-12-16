WBTV Family Recipes: Courtney Cole brings some southern flare to the QC Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We continue the WBTV Family Recipes’ segment with Courtney Cole. She joined us in the QC Kitchen to cook up a delicious dish of shrimp and grits! Before we get to the recipe, let’s learn a little bit more about Courtney. She tells us she grew up following her mom around the kitchen as her little sous chef and taste tester, but she has actually only been cooking herself for about four years. She says she started trying out her mom’s recipes in her college dorm, anything from baked chicken, meatloaf, casseroles, to her mom’s famous lemon pound cake.