WBTV Family Recipes: Courtney Cole brings some southern flare to the QC Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We continue the WBTV Family Recipes’ segment with Courtney Cole. She joined us in the QC Kitchen to cook up a delicious dish of shrimp and grits! Before we get to the recipe, let’s learn a little bit more about Courtney. She tells us she grew up following her mom around the kitchen as her little sous chef and taste tester, but she has actually only been cooking herself for about four years. She says she started trying out her mom’s recipes in her college dorm, anything from baked chicken, meatloaf, casseroles, to her mom’s famous lemon pound cake.
Courtney says not only does she like to make food, but she LOVES to eat it too, particularly brunch foods. That’s where this shrimp and grits recipe comes into play.
This is one of her favorite dishes to have at restaurants and make at home. So, we’re sharing the recipe with you, so you can try it in your own kitchen!
Shrimp and grits
Ingredients:
- Smoked paprika
- Minced Garlic or garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Paprika
- Pepper
- salt
- Old bay or Cajun seasoning
- Andouille sausage
- Raw Shrimp (Any size)
- Trinity (yellow onion, bell peppers (red and green), and celery)
- Butter
- Chicken broth
- Heavy whipping cream
- Cheery tomatoes
- Mushrooms (optional)
- Gouda and cheddar cheese
Steps:
- Sauté the trinity with butter paprika, onion powder, pepper, and salt. Cook until soft. Stir in garlic and cook for 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Add andouille sausage and tomatoes, cook until tomatoes are soft. Remove from heat.
- Thaw out shrimp.
- Season shrimp with old bay, add to the pan with sausage grease, cook until pink. About 2 minutes on each side.
- Boil 3 cups chicken broth, 1 cup grits, and reduce to simmer.
- Stir in 1/4 cup heavy cream, add cheese, and season with salt and pepper.
- Plate it and enjoy!
Mary and Jonathan tasted this dish at the end of the show. They both agreed, it was absolutely delicious!
Courtney also started a Twitter series of her home-cooked meals called “I got food at the house.” Follow her on Twitter @imcourtneyjcole to see her latest dishes.
