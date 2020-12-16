1 officer killed, another injured in Concord, N.C. shooting, suspect dead

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One police officer is dead and another is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Concord late Wednesday night. Officials say the suspect in the shooting is dead.
The incident happened on Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard. This is an area with several businesses nearby.
According to City Of Concord Communications, two police officers were shot during the incident.
One of the officers was killed and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Communications officials say the suspect was shot dead.
Officers say more information will be provided as soon as available. Drivers and residents are advised to avoid the area.
Concord’s police chief is expected to hold a press conference later Thursday morning.
