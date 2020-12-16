Novant ICU nurse ‘really excited’ to be among first to get COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health is expecting its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
This comes after Atrium Health gave a couple of dozen healthcare workers vaccines on Monday.
Vaccine arrivals come at a time when coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging.
“The surge we had in March is nowhere near the surge we’re having now,” Novant Health ICU nurse Diana Tejada said.
Tejada sees some of the worst cases of COVID-19 in Charlotte each day in the ICU.
“If we could take you guys through what we go through on a daily basis in the ICU, the people who are not believers of what COVID can do, they would just be completely in awe at how sick and how quickly people get from this disease,” Tejada said.
Her hands-on work with COVIDpushes her to the front of the line for the vaccine.
“I’m honestly very excited,” Tejada said.
She will be one of the first within Novant Health to get the shot on Thursday.
Three Novant facilities will get the first shipment that day: Brunswick Medical Center, Forsyth Medical Center and Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
“We have storage capacity for more than 500-thousand doses in those freezers and more than a million doses at frozen temperatures so we are very excited about the infrastructure in place to handle that vaccine,” Dr. David Priest of Novant Health said.
Tejada sees it as a critical step.
“We gotta do something else,” Tejada said. “We can’t keep social distancing and keep being away from our families so we need to take a step forward and see what else we can do.”
She hopes others will follow.
“These are the people that have the highest risk of exposure and look they’re doing ok,” Tejada said. “I just want people to let’s get this going let’s get rid of this COVID.”
Tejada says they are able to handle the number of patients in the ICU right now, but she is concerned about January and February.
This is why she says the vaccine could not have come at a better time.
However, the general public will not be able to get the shot until springtime, which is why for now, they still urge mask-wearing and social distancing.
