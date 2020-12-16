Naval Academy midshipman from N.C. dies in drowning accident on leave

Naval Academy midshipman from N.C. dies in drowning accident on leave
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press | December 16, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 3:48 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A 22-year-old midshipman died in a hotel pool drowning accident while he was on leave from the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.

The Naval Academy said in a statement Wednesday that John Johnson, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, died Monday in Park City, Utah.

Police reports say Johnson was with friends at a resort outdoor pool when he didn’t resurface. Friends jumped in the pool, pulled him out and performed CPR.

He later died at a hospital. Officials said Johnson was a member of the 29th Company and served as a platoon commander. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Association Leadership Award in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.