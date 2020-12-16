Myers Park QB Drake Maye signs National Letter of Intent, talks about missing final high school season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Drake Maye, a student-athlete and quarterback for the Myers Park High School football team, signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football for UNC-Chapel Hill.
Maye, a senior in high school, plans to graduate early and enroll at UNC-Chapel Hill for the spring 2021 semester. He will miss his final football season at Myers Park. He spoke about the decision to forego his final high school season in an interview with WBTV Wednesday night.
“It was real hard. Myers Park’s been great to me,” Maye said. “Obviously, I love playing football at Myers Park, and also basketball, but I just think the best thing, especially with COVID going on, is just to get up to Carolina where I can get going with practice and school.”
Maye had hoped of finishing his high school career in the fall of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced that football will be played in the spring because of the pandemic.
NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker explained that part of the reason sports, such as football and basketball, were pushed to 2021 is that the games are heavily attended events. She spoke about the logistics of the plan when the schedule was announced in August.
“I believe this framework we’ve put in place gives us the best chance to be able to have spectators if the state law allows it,” said Tucker.
Maye and other high school student-athletes campaigned for administrators to allow sports to be played during their normal seasons.
Several students, including Maye, even rallied outside of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools central office in July, pleading for sports to be played.
“I know this pandemic’s something to take seriously, but I think we deserve a shot to play at least some kind of ball,” said Maye.
While Maye’s teammates will eventually get the season they desperately wanted, he will have to cheer them on from Chapel Hill. He signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday with only coaches, and family members nearby.
“It was a dream come true signing to North Carolina today and even though it wasn’t filled with a bunch of fans or anything like that, a bunch of students, it still gets the job done,” said Maye.
Myers Park Football Coach Scott Chadwick called Maye, “an incredibly mature young man of great character.”
Chadwick said he feels for Maye and the three other seniors who will be enrolling in college early and missing their final high school football season.
“It’s terrible, and I think for those guys, you know, really, really tears them apart because they almost felt like they had to make a no-win decision because either way they were going to give up something really important,” said Chadwick.
The coach said he is cautiously optimistic his team will be able to play their season in the spring.
According to NCHSAA guidelines, football practice officially kicks off on Feb. 8 with the first games scheduled for Feb. 26.
