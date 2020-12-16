MUSC Lancaster doctors, nurses get first COVID-19 vaccines in the area

As the light continues to grow, Chief Nursing Officer Brian Grieg says the end is still some time away. Social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands is the only way he says we can get through this as people wait to get vaccinated. McCutcheon, who also got a shot, echoed the message. He says if he wanted anyone needed to remember something from that day it’s that social distancing and wearing a masks is extremely important until more vaccines are available.