MUSC Lancaster doctors, nurses get first COVID-19 vaccines in the area

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) had a delay getting its vaccines to healthcare workers. A shipment that was supposed to come Monday ended up coming a day late.
It pushed back the timeline for healthcare workers are MUSC Lancaster as well. But Wednesday morning, the first four healthcare workers at MUSC Lancaster got that monumental prick in their arm.
The healthcare workers are calling this the light at the end of the tunnel.
For nine months, healthcare workers have been the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. The battle has been difficult for both nurses and doctors treating patients.
”You never want anyone to die alone so we’re the ones in there holding their hands. It’s emotionally really really hard,” says Michelle Coats, a registered nurse at MUSC Lancaster.
”Every morning I come in to read the horrible X-rays coming from the COVID patients,” says Dr. Howard Snyder, a radiologist at MUSC.
So that is why when a nurse at their hospital said the words “do you give consent to get the COVID-19 vaccine”, they both had hope.
”It’s hope,” says Snyder. “It gives me courage that we will stop this and I won’t come into those kind of x-rays anymore.”
Snyder and Coats were two of the first to get MUSC Lancaster’s COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The emotions overflowed in all four people who were vaccinated as they got one of their strongest tools to help beat COVID-19. Excited was the word tossed around today as they received their shots.
“I feel this is an accomplishment. I feel excited. We work long hard hours and I feel like is the light at the end of the tunnel,” says Coats.
The small vile, that could hold up to five doses, meant so much more than any of them could imagine. For these doctors and nurses, it meant added protection to care for the patients they have been trying to save for months.
It also means not watching their own colleagues contract the virus. Chief Medical Officer Edward McCutcheon says MUSC Lancaster is a small hospital that was “devastated” by care team members becoming sick or quarantining.
As of Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) data shows MUSC Lancaster has less than a quarter of hospital beds left. McCutcheon says the vaccine will help keep healthcare workers working, so there are more care team members to help sick patients.
”COVID-19 is devastating for those who are vulnerable and this helps us move in the direction of navigating through this pandemic and getting through the other side,” says McCutcheon.
Each person got a vaccine card telling them to come back in 19 to 23 days to get a second dose.
As the light continues to grow, Chief Nursing Officer Brian Grieg says the end is still some time away. Social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands is the only way he says we can get through this as people wait to get vaccinated. McCutcheon, who also got a shot, echoed the message. He says if he wanted anyone needed to remember something from that day it’s that social distancing and wearing a masks is extremely important until more vaccines are available.
”We have the ability to slow this down and to come together and join in that force to make our lives livable but yet safe,” says Grieg.
SC expects 200,000 to 300,000 vaccines to help vaccinate healthcare workers by the end of the month. The five doses will help the vaccination process in hospitals.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.