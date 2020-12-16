Molly’s Kids: #HunterStrong update

“A necessary honorable mention must go to Uncle Matt,” said Uncle Josh. “He’s the youngest of the brothers. He quit his job to remain with Amy and Hunter and is present with them in Memphis. We’re a close family and he says he’s there for the long haul. Amy also had to quit her job to care for her baby. She and her other kids need all the support they can get right now, as the focus is all on Hunter. We think he’ll eventually overcome this evil cancer and are thankful for the love and support received from friends, family, and strangers who’ve joined us in this war.”