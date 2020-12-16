Mecklenburg Co. among three N.C. health departments to receive first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health Department will be one of three health departments in North Carolina to receive the initial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the county confirmed to WBTV.
The county said it has ordered an ultra-cold storage freezer that will accommodate the vaccine.
Health officials believe they should receive the vaccine by the end of the next week.
The county says there are other options for storage within Mecklenburg County if needed, but moving the vaccine to other sites must be approved by the State.
County health officials say that North Carolina plans to distribute the vaccine in numbers that can be used within 10 days.
There is no intent to have vaccine sitting in freezers for a long period of time, according to county health leaders.
The specially designed shipping containers can be recharged with dry ice for up to 30 days safely.
