MacKenzie Scott, world’s richest woman, gives historic $10 million gift to Charlotte-area Goodwill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given an historic $10 million gift to a Charlotte-area Goodwill.
Goodwill® Industries of the Southern Piedmont has received the $10 million donation, which is the largest investment in the nonprofit’s 55-year history.
Officials say this transformative gift will help Goodwill accelerate its efforts to provide people with the support needed to get back to work today, and be prepared for the workplace of tomorrow.
“Goodwill not only equips thousands of individuals in our region with industry-recognized skills in high-growth industries such as IT, construction and customer service, but also provides comprehensive services to support job seekers and their families in all areas of life as they work to identify and achieve their personal and professional goals,” a press release from Goodwill read.
Scott previously announced that she was donating nearly $4.2 billion to 384 organizations as part of a plan to donate a majority of her fortune.
She is the 18th richest person in the world, with a net worth of over $60 billion. She is also the richest woman in the world and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Scott originally had an initial group of 6,490 organizations in mind before narrowing her focus to the 384 announced Wednesday. The donations came over the last four months with $4,158,500,000 in gifts to these organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C.
Some organizations are filling basic needs such as food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable.
Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities such as debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups, and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination.
Among those nearly 400 organizations were three North Carolina Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Winston-Salem State University, Elizabeth City State University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Those schools received these amounts of donations:
- Winston-Salem State University - $30 million
- Elizabeth City State University - $15 million
- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University - $45 million
Also listed were the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina.
YMCA of Greater Charlotte did not disclose how much their donation was.
“Witnessing the determination, creativity, and compassion of people in a crisis has been inspiring: cash cards for farmers in Puerto Rico; direct deposits for furloughed workers without access to employer-based benefits; rental assistance for immigrant families without access to government relief; young volunteers stepping in for vulnerable older ones to deliver millions of meals to newly isolated seniors; shelters and counseling centers forming partnerships to handle the surge in domestic violence; two former debt collections executives enabling donors to anonymously forgive $1,000 in crushing medical debt for struggling families with every gift of $10,” Scott wrote.
