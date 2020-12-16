Local school districts announce delays due to possibility of black ice Thursday morning

(WBTV) - Multiple local school districts are announcing delays due to the possibility of black ice in some areas Thursday morning.
Caldwell County Schools, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools and Catawba Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Several of the school districts say they will continue to monitor travel conditions.
WBTV’s First Alert Weather Team says black ice could be an issue if the water doesn’t evaporate off the roads before temperatures fall below freezing.
It is best to assume that if you come to what looks like water, treat it like ice as lows fall below freezing.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.