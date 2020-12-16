’I was dying and I really felt like I was dying’ Norton Fire Chief opens up about his uphill battle with COVID-19

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton Fire Chief Mike Schultz says COVID-19 nearly killed him, and after weeks of battling the virus, he is finally out of the hospital and on the mend.
Schultz has been fighting fires for nearly 30 years, but after the toll COVID-19 has taken on his body, he fears there is a possibility he might not make it back to work.
“This is really the only job I’ve known,” Schultz said. “This is what I do, and this virus may take it all away, and it’s not the title. I’m not into the title. Yeah, I’m the chief; somebody has to be in charge. It’s about those guys are my family. I’ve got 32 brothers that I spent, God, so much of my life with, and I wanna go out on my terms, but if this is the way it ends up, then this is the way it ends up. I’ll still be alive to go down and drink coffee and pester them every day or every other day.”
A couple of days before Thanksgiving, 55-year-old Mike Schultz started to feel like he was coming down with something, but what started out as a small cold quickly progressed into much more.
“I woke up Tuesday night, Wednesday morning middle of the night, and my chest was just on fire like my airway was burning,” recalled Schultz. “Thanksgiving Day was pretty bad. I slept most of the day, started losing my taste and my smell.”
Schultz had tested positive for COVID-19, but that was not all. A chest CAT scan revealed he also had pneumonia, but10 days later the fire chief’s health really went downhill.
“I just knew things weren’t right,” Schultz said. “I was so exhausted from fighting that it was where I was just kind of at peace with the fact that I probably wasn’t gonna make it through it. I just kind of resigned myself to the fact that I had nothing left to fight with. My wife found me in the bathroom laying over the sink, and she said that I told her to call 911 because I was dying, and I really felt like I was dying. I think I gave up.”
Paramedics came and took Schultz to Cleveland Clinic Akron General; their doctors gave the fire chief a powerful combination of steroids, antibiotics, and another medication to fight COVID.
“I’m a pretty healthy guy,” Schultz said. “I watch what I eat. Try to exercise. Up until having knee surgery last year, I was running like 7, 8 miles a day. I have no lung problems. I instantly became an insulin dependent diabetic in the hospital that’s, I guess, part of this disease process.”
After spending nearly, a week in the COVID isolation unit, Schultz is finally home. His wife recently tested positive for the virus, but so far he says she is doing okay.
“I don’t even know how you describe it. I’ve got a great wife and my mom and kids, and grandkids, and I have a new grandbaby coming in April. I was really scared I wasn’t gonna get to meet her,” Schultz said as his eyes welled with tears.
The fire chief says he is still struggling to catch his breath, and even things like showering and going to the bathroom are an uphill battle, but he’s getting stronger every day. He hopes his story will make others take the virus seriously and take the proper precautions.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.