’I was dying and I really felt like I was dying’ Norton Fire Chief opens up about his uphill battle with COVID-19

“This is really the only job I’ve known,” Schultz said. “This is what I do, and this virus may take it all away, and it’s not the title. I’m not into the title. Yeah, I’m the chief; somebody has to be in charge. It’s about those guys are my family. I’ve got 32 brothers that I spent, God, so much of my life with, and I wanna go out on my terms, but if this is the way it ends up, then this is the way it ends up. I’ll still be alive to go down and drink coffee and pester them every day or every other day.”