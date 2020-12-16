Hornets’ forward Gordon Hayward day-to-day with fractured finger, will miss preseason game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets small forward Gordon Hayward has suffered a fractured finger that will keep him out of Thursday’s preseason game against the Orlando Magic.
The team says Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal on his right hand during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14.
Hayward will miss Thursday’s preseason game at Orlando and will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.
According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, the Hornets do not anticipate Hayward to need surgery.
The Hornets acquired Hayward was acquired this offseason in a sign-and-trade transaction with the Boston Celtics on Nov. 29. Hayward signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Hornets.
A 10-year NBA veteran, Hayward has appeared in 641 regular-season games (479 starts) with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics and has averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.8 minutes per game.
He holds career shooting averages of .451 from the field, .366 from three-point range and .823 from the free throw line.
The 6′7″ forward has appeared in 29 postseason games (16 starts) with Utah and Boston, averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.0 minutes per game.
Hayward suffered a severe ankle and leg injury within the first six minutes of his Celtics regular-season debut in 2017 and has dealt with other injury issues since.
