Fort Mill schools to move to full virtual learning for final two days before break

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill Schools will transition to virtual learning for those students who have in-person instruction for the final two days before the holiday break.
The district said it will be completely virtual for Thursday and Friday, due to positive COVID cases reported in the district.
“As positive cases have been reported to the district during the week, patterns have indicated the possibility of community spread in several schools in the district,” the school district said in a statement. “This decision was made with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind.”
