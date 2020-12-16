Rain, freezing rain and icy wet roads to impact the WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure nosing in from the North, we’re setting ourselves up for a wet and cold FIRST ALERT day.
Daybreak readings range from the middle 30s south/east of Charlotte to just above 32° in Charlotte and just below 32° in the Foothills along and north of the I-40 corridor. Farther north/west and deeper into the cold air wedge, readings in the 20s are common in the mountains.
The forecast for Charlotte and neighborhoods to the south, it’s actually an easy forecast: cold rain with temperatures slowing inching up through the 30s as the day wears on.
The forecast gets a little more complicated as we move north/west of the Queen City.
While it will turn out to be a wet and cold day, it will start with a period of freezing rain in areas north of I-40 with a gradual turnover to plain rain as we move toward the mountains this afternoon.
School districts across our area issued school closings and delays as the wintry mix moved in.
Ice accumulations will be on the light side, but even a little ice goes a long way! Most of the Foothills will pick up a tenth of an inch or less of ice before a transition to plain cold rain.
There could be up to a quarter-inch of ice for the northern Foothills and in the mountains before even there a turnover to plain rain eventually arrives. Keep in mind, the mountains could return to a period of late-day snow, so there’s a little bit of everything in the forecast up there!
The greatest concern before the transition will be for any ice that forms on bridges and overpasses, again, primarily in the mountains and Foothills – and so if you plan to be driving early this morning expect some icy patches. There could be a light accumulation on trees and non-road surfaces too.
The freezing rain threat shouldn’t last past the early afternoon hours when temperatures get safely back above freezing. It will be cold all day though with highs only reach the mid to upper 30s.
As the storm cranks up and delivers heavy coastal rain and a huge dump of snow across the inland mid-Atlantic and Northeast later today and tonight, rain here will taper down to spotty evening drizzle as temperatures hold in the 30s.
Sunshine will be slow to return on Thursday, but Friday will be mostly sunny, but both days will be chilly, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.
The weekend looks basically dry with highs in the lower 50s Saturday before Sunday’s highs rebound to the middle 50s.
Stay safe and have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
