FIRST ALERT: More rain, less winter weather Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FIRST ALERT remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon as a second wave of widespread rain rolls across the WBTV viewing area.
While heavier downpours will trek across the Charlotte Metro area and the surrounding neighborhoods in the Piedmont and Foothills through the early evening hours, light snow showers and pockets of sleet/freezing rain can’t be ruled out in the Mountains.
Temperatures won’t budge much this afternoon as most locations will remain in the mid to upper 30s before dropping back down into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight. Drivers should be extra cautious tomorrow morning as black ice may develop on untreated roadways and surfaces.
Thursday will feature a great deal of cloud cover to start.
A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but by in large most neighborhoods will be dry. Thursday’s highs will remain below average - only reaching the mid to upper 40s before falling back into the 20s under clearing skies.
Bright sunshine is back in play Friday. While still cool, temperatures will manage to reach the lower 50s before the workweek ends.
The weekend will be quiet despite the passage of a cold front. Why? The front will weaken as it moves closer to the Carolinas late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A couple of pre-dawn showers in the higher elevations aren’t out of the picture, but most neighborhoods should be free of disruptive or inconvenient weather this weekend.
High temperatures will range from the low to mid-50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds both Saturday and Sunday before a warming trend shifts into high gear next week - sending temperatures into the 60s days just days before Christmas.
