Dollar General store robbed in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man told a clerk at a Dollar General store in Rowan County that he had a gun, and then robbed the store.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Monday afternoon at 2:45 pm at the store in the 2100 block of Mooresville Road.
The man left the store on foot. When deputies arrived, they brought a K9 that was able to follow a track along a gravel road that went beside the store. The track ended at a Duke Energy substation. Deputies say it was obvious that a car had been parked there, and by the thrown gravel, had left very quickly.
The robber was described as a white man, 6′2″ or 6′3″, with a medium build. He was wearing a two-tone hooded jacket. The man did not display the weapon that he claimed to have in his possession.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
