Cincinnati police now suspect ‘foul play’ in disappearance of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department believes “foul play” could be involved in the disappearance of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore, who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 4.
The boy’s mother, Nyteisha, was killed Dec. 11, according to police.
Desean Brown, 20, has since been charged in connection with her death.
Nyteisha’s body was found in a bag along the Ohio River near the Purple People Bridge Dec. 12, according to a source. Police found a stroller family members say belonged to Nyteisha nearby.
Cincinnati police have searched the surrounding area for Nylo, including the waters along the Ohio River with the help of the Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team.
CPD PIO Lt. Steve Saunders says the department continues to look for Nylo.
“But growing concern has arisen in our investigation through our interviewing of Desean Brown, who is charged with the death of Nyteisha Lattimore, growing to the point where we feel this event with Nylo may involved foul play,” Saunders said Tuesday evening in a video message.
Saunders did not specifically describe what he means by “foul play.”
“We are concerned greatly for his whereabouts,” Saunders said of Nylo. “We want the public to know we are doing everything as a police department to locate Nylo, but as we said, we have growing concern that this incident might involve foul play.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 513.352.3040 or CPD’s Internal Investigation Section at 513.352.3542.
