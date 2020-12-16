Chilly night with black ice possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The worst of the current winter storm has moved past us and is dumping a winter mess across the northeast.
We could still see a few showers this evening, but the heaviest rain is over. Tonight, there could be a few leftover snow showers for the mountain tops along the NC/TN border, but not much additional accumulation is expected.
Black ice, however, could be an issue if the water doesn’t evaporate off the roads before temperatures fall below freezing. It is best to assume that if you come to what looks like water, treat it like ice as lows fall below freezing.
Thursday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
Friday and Saturday will bring more sun and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Lows will be in the upper 20s through Saturday morning.
Sunday will be a tad warmer and there is at least a chance for showers from late Sunday into Monday morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s those days.
The first half of Christmas week looks pretty mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Drive carefully!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
