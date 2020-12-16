Charlotte retains the Hornets’ Nest Trophy with a 63-52 win over Davidson

This press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
DAVIDSON, N.C. - The Charlotte 49ers (2-3) retained the Hornets’ Nest Trophy with a 63-52 win over cross-county rival Davidson Wildcats (3-3) on the road.
Charlotte had three players score in double-figures led by Jahmir Young’s 18 points. Young also grabbed seven rebounds. Jordan Shepherd added 16 points and seven rebounds to the 49ers’ efforts. Milos Supica rounded out the 49ers double-figure scorers with 11 points. Jhery Matos chipped in nine points.
The 49ers finished the game with a 26-14 advantage in points in the paint. Charlotte’s defense limited Davidson to 26.5 percent shooting (9-34) from beyond the three-point arc.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF - Davidson was able to hit a couple of quick threes, but the 49ers responded with an 8-0 run after Matos nailed one from beyond the arc, then two fastbreak layups, one involving a three-point play by Shepherd, giving Charlotte a 10-6 advantage with 16:02 left in the half. Charlotte’s defense held the Wildcats scoreless for over a seven minutes stretch from the 18:46 mark to 11:32. Davidson would finally score at the 11:30 mark, but Shepherd drew his second three-point play of the game giving the 49ers a five-point lead.
Supica then banked in a well-guarded jumper to spark a 7-0 run by the Niners pushing their lead to 20-11 with 9:45 left. Davidson put up a few points over the next five minutes, but Supica and Shepherd both scored for the 49ers keeping Charlotte in the lead. Brice Williams would make a free throw, Young connected on another basket and Jared Garcia scored the 49ers final four points of the half including connecting on his first career three giving the 49ers a 33-27 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF - To start off the second half, Matos hit a two, Shepherd tallied four points on free throws and a jumper and Young added a couple of more free throws giving the 49ers a 41-37 going into the first media timeout. Matos increased Charlotte’s lead to eight after connecting on a layup in traffic after grabbing an offensive board with 14:19 on the clock.
The two teams would exchange baskets for the next six minutes. With 7:45 left in the game, Young connected on a layup and four free throws giving the 49ers a 52-46 lead with seven minutes on the clock. Williams followed with a mid-range jumper giving the 49ers a 54-46 lead with 6:25 on the clock. Davidson cut Charlotte’s lead to 54-50 with 4:41 on the clock, the 49ers behind baskets by Matos and Young and timely free throw shooting by Shepherd, and Supica finished the game 9-2 run to close out the 63-52 win.
QUOTABLE – “I think it was one of the more selfless games that I have had the opportunity to experience here at Charlotte,” Charlotte 49ers coach Ron Sanchez said. “I am really hopeful that there are more coming. The way that they played for one another today was really enjoyable for me. The way that they covered for one another on defense was really enjoyable for me today.”
NOTES
- Charlotte retained the Hornets’ Nest Trophy while improving to 30-17 all-time against Davidson.
- This marked the 17th time under Coach Sanchez that the Niners held an opponent below 60 points after holding the Wildcats to a season-low 52 points.
- After an 18 points performance, Jahmir Young recorded his 13th straight and 26th career double-digit scoring game.
- Young made a season-high eight free throws in the game.
- With 16 points in the game, Jordan Shepherd recorded his 26th career double-digit scoring game. Shepherd grabbed a season-high seven rebounds.
- Shepherd tied his career-high connecting on eight free throws.
- Milos Supica totaled his second straight and 24th career double-digit scoring game with 11 points.
- The 49ers only had eight turnovers in the game.
NEXT GAME
Charlotte is back at home in Halton Arena this Saturday, December 19 against North Carolina A&T at 4 p.m.
