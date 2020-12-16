Charlotte mom says complaint over ‘Fences’ assignment led to son’s termination from school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte mother says her 14-year-old son’s enrollment contract at his private school was terminated after she complained about an assignment involving the play “Fences.”
Faith Fox says her son’s freshman class was set to study August Wilson’s “Fences.” It is a play about a Black family filled with racial slurs from the beginning of the story - including the N-word.
“I think it portrays a lot of negative stereotypes about Black family,” Fox said.
She says they’re stereotypes her son’s ninth-grade class – with a majority of white students -- wouldn’t understand.
“This conversation was really something that should have been at home with each individual family,” she said.
Fox, who is a working parent and lawyer by trade, says another book with positive images could have been chosen.
“Probably thousands of books written since 50s, 60s, 70s that could more accurately provide a positive picture of black family in addition to the literary value offered in “Fences,” she said.
Her son, Jamel Van Rensalier, agreed.
“When we used to read different literature in class, all the students used to stare at me, even students who weren’t actually black and they just had brown skin, if you weren’t white you were getting looked at, simple as that,” he said.
In early November, Fox says she sent multiple emails to Providence Day about her disapproval of the pending assignment.
An alternate lesson was agreed upon for her son.
Fox says she then turned to a Facebook group to share her concerns.
She says she also sent an email to an African-American administrator at the school. Part of the message was also shared by the school in a statement posted on Facebook.
“You fail miserably at your job and are a disgrace to the Black community,” part of the email read.
“I don’t regret the message of the email, but the tone certainly could have better,” Fox responded when asked about the email.
Providence Day says Van Rensalier’s contract was not terminated because of his mom’s disagreement with “Fences,” rather because of her communication with staff members.
They were notified on Nov. 27 the contract would be terminated - essentially meaning he could no longer come back to the school.
“I feel I did absolutely nothing wrong and I don’t deserve this at all. It’s the only school I’ve ever known, all my friends go there, I have no friends at any other school because I have only attended one school my whole life,” Jamel Van Rensalier said.
Part of a statement from Providence Day and Head of School Dr. Glyn Cowlishaw reads: “Terminating an enrollment contract is always the last resort. Uprooting a child from his school is not a decision I make lightly. I am saddened I had to do so. However, the enrollment agreement was terminated not because the parent complained or questioned the use of the book ‘Fences’ in her child’s ninth grade class. The action occurred because this parent continued a pattern of verbal harassment.”
Fox denies the claims from the school.
“I didn’t threaten anyone, I certainly didn’t give anyone the impression that another employee would be concerned with me coming for them,” she said.
Fox is now looking to enroll her son into a school for the spring semester.
“Do you feel like the school should punish the child because of the parent?” Fox was asked.
“Absolutely not. In this particular situation, I’m advocating for my son,” she replied.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.