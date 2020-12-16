Charlotte mom says complaint over ‘Fences’ assignment led to son’s termination from school

Part of a statement from Providence Day and Head of School Dr. Glyn Cowlishaw reads: “Terminating an enrollment contract is always the last resort. Uprooting a child from his school is not a decision I make lightly. I am saddened I had to do so. However, the enrollment agreement was terminated not because the parent complained or questioned the use of the book ‘Fences’ in her child’s ninth grade class. The action occurred because this parent continued a pattern of verbal harassment.”