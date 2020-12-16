Backed by NBA star Jaylen Brown, these Georgia students are leading the charge to remove a Confederate general’s name from their high school

The school was named after Joseph Wheeler, a Confederate cavalry general who later enlisted to fight with the U.S. Army during the Spanish-American and Philippine-American wars. The school adopted the name in 1965, the same year Cobb County began integrating schools. Wheeler Name Change, which outlines the reasons behind the name change, noted that Wheeler had no ties to the local area and the school was given the name as “pushback against integration and as a display of hostility towards the new students.”