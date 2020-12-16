Airbnb suspends North Carolina listings, including Charlotte, over COVID-19 rules

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Airbnb says it has suspended listings across North Carolina for violating its party guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said in emails sent to The Associated Press that 21 listings in the Research Triangle area were suspended, as well as 17 listings in the Triad and 20 listings in Charlotte.
Viviana Jordan, North Carolina public policy manager for Airbnb, said in a news release that North Carolina has banned large gatherings because of the pandemic for several months.
The company said its actions target a small minority of hosts who have previously been warned about responsible hosting or have otherwise violated company policies.
