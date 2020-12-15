80-year-old woman robbed in parking lot of Family Dollar in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old woman was robbed Monday afternoon outside of the Family Dollar on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron, police said.
According to Akron police, around 12:15 p.m. the victim was walking to her car in the parking lot after buying something from the Family Dollar.
That’s when a man came up to her, attempted to distract her and grabbed her purse before running away.
A witness chased after and cornered the suspect, Akron police said.
The witness was able to get the 80-year-old’s purse back with nothing missing from it.
Police said nobody was injured.
Police said the suspect is 30 to 40 years old and about 5′10″ tall. He had facial hair, possibly a beard, and was wearing a blue jacket and blue sweatpants during the robbery.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
