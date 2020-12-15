Two Charlotte businesses cited over the weekend for violating revised “Stay at Home” order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s only been four days since the revised “Stay at Home” order went into effect in N.C. and two Charlotte venues are in hot water.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the arcade and bar Slingshot and the private bar and lounge Section violated the revised stay at home order over the weekend.
CMPD said that officers implement an education-first approach when it comes to enforcing the state’s COVID-19 precautions and orders, but if the business choose not to cooperate then they will be penalized.
A representative with the city of Concord also said their police have taken an education and conversation approach. They also said CPD responded to a few complaints over the weekend but in all of those instances, the patrons complied through the education approach.
Governor Roy Cooper spoke about business violations during Tuesday’s press briefing and said the pattern of violations across the state can’t continue and people need to be accountable for their actions.
“What we need now is their determination to keep communities safe. Our aim is not to get people in trouble it’s to get people to do the right things to slow the spread of this virus and keep them from overwhelming our hospital systems,” the Governor said.
In West Charlotte, Pinky’s West Side Grill said the weekend went smoothly thanks to the warmer weather and their customers didn’t have any issues adjusting either.
“I think people started drinking earlier and started drinking a little bit heavier but other than that we haven’t had too many issues with it. Our sales have been good,” said Kris Spohnholtz, the general manager.
In South End, staff members at Stir said the new order’s regulations weren’t ideal but they’re pushing forward to serve their customers.
Right next door, staff members at North Italia said they didn’t have any challenges from customers and despite the change in hours, business was booming.
When it comes to doing the right thing, Pinky’s is giving advice to other small businesses who may be tempted to push back against the order for more sales.
“I can see people’s desire to stay open and push boundaries but you also got to keep everybody safe and including your staff and yourself,” Spohnholtz said.
WBTV reached out to Stir and Recess operates with Section to see what steps they were taking to follow the order this week but have not heard back at the time of this writing.
