Suspect considered “armed and dangerous” apprehended by Rowan deputies

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was wanted on warrants for several violent crimes was apprehended by deputies in Rowan County on Friday.
Investigators had been looking for Derrick Jewone Blackwell, Jr., 24. On Friday he was apprehended in a traffic stop in Rowan County by the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Blackwell is a suspect in two armed robberies in Salisbury, a bank robbery in Surry County, and a shooting in Mocksville. When arrested by the CRU, Blackwell was in possession of a loaded gun.
Blackwell was charged with robbery with a firearm, drug possession, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and on outstanding warrants from Davie County for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond is set at $1.25 million.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.