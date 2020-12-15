Speedway set to drop checkered flag on Friday for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 2,031 Rowan-Cabarrus Community College graduates will receive associate degrees, diplomas and certificates that were earned during the Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 academic terms on Friday, December 18.
To celebrate these graduates, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will hold its first-ever drive-through graduation ceremonies Friday, December 18 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Over 250 graduates are expected to participate in the two ceremonies.
To accommodate the expected number of graduates, two drive-through ceremonies are scheduled, one at 9 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. The event will honor students completing one of the College’s transfer degree programs (Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts, Associate in Engineering or Associate in Science) and the Associate in General Education, as well as those eligible for specific program diplomas and certificates, and those who have completed high school equivalency or adult high school requirements. Students from the Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 semesters are invited to participate. Media representatives are invited to cover both ceremonies.
Students will wear their caps, gowns and honorary regalia and may have family and friends join them in their cars as they drive through to receive their diplomas with COVID-19 protocols, including face masks, in place.
The ceremony will be projected on the Speedway’s jumbotron video board, which is 200 feet wide and 80 feet tall. Graduates and their guests will be able to tune their FM radio and hear the ceremony in their cars. While each graduate is limited to one car, family and friends may join in the celebration as the ceremonies are streamed live on www.rccc.edu/grad2020.
The graduates range in age from 16 to 71 (average age is 26), with 62 percent female and 38 percent male. Thirty-six percent of the graduates live in Rowan County, with 44 percent from Cabarrus County and 20 percent from other counties.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.