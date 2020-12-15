Sheriff: Woman drives to work on I-85 at more than 100 mph while being pursued by Highway Patrol, Rowan deputies

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman’s commute to work wasn’t gong to be slowed down by the Highway Patrol and Rowan County patrol cars that were pursuing her, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Keyanna Elizabeth Echols, 19, of Randleman, was driving on I-85 in Rowan County on Monday afternoon heading to the Federal Express facility in Concord. A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol saw that Echols was speeding, and began to follow the 2019 Dodge Challenger that Echols was driving.
Echols did not stop, and continued southbound on I-85. A deputy with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit near the Webb Road exit. The pursuit continued into Cabarrus County and to Concord where Echols exited at mile marker 55.
According to the deputy, Echols had reached a speed of 105 miles an hour while on the interstate. The deputy remained behind Echols until she pulled into the parking lot at her workplace on Fortune Avenue off International Drive in Concord.
Echols was charged with drug possession after 50.6 grams of marijuana were found. Echols was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving, and speeding more than 15 miles an hour over the speed limit. Echols was jailed under $5000 bond.
